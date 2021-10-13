Robert W. Baird Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Neutral

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.