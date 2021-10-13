Robert W. Baird Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $131.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSK. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $98.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.