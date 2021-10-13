Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTMVY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

