Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.63. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 2,396 shares changing hands.

RIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.27 million, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 197,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.