Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.14 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $909.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after buying an additional 268,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,694 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

