RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of RGCO opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $186.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of -0.50.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RGC Resources stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

