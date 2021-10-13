Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Riverview Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.15 -$80.53 million N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.73 $10.47 million $0.47 15.60

Riverview Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Riverview Bancorp 26.21% 10.34% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

