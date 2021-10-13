Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 109,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

