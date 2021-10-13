Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.24 per share for the year.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $127.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.