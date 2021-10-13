Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.92.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$36.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$23.10 and a 52-week high of C$40.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$769.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

