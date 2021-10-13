Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

