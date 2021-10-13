Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.64

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 3807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 75,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.