Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

10/13/2021 – Viridian Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

10/12/2021 – Viridian Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Viridian Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

9/29/2021 – Viridian Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

8/24/2021 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

