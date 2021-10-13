Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burberry Group (BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS: BURBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2021 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

10/4/2021 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/27/2021 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

9/22/2021 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2021 – Burberry Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

9/16/2021 – Burberry Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.30. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

