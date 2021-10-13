Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $600.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $620.00 to $737.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $600.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $645.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $643.00 to $740.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $600.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $448.00 to $493.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/22/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix was given a new $625.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/7/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $690.00 to $780.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $570.00 to $595.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $624.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.51 and a 200-day moving average of $535.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

