Realio Network Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $352,824.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

