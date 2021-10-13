Raymond James Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $79,327,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

