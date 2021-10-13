Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$2.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

CVE ADZN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.89. 76,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.