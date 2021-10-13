Raymond James Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Methanex stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.