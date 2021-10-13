Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $12,513.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,567.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.25 or 0.06268442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00312938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.46 or 0.01048199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.63 or 0.00492427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.00359028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00305341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.