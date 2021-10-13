Raise (RAISE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $44,354.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00218201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00095236 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

