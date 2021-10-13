Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 387,446 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

