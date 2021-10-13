Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

