Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 162,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

