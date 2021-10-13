Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $3.68 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

CNP stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

