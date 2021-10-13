Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 110.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.0% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

