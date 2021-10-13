Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

LOGI opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

