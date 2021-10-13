Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.32 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

