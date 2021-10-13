Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Domtar worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

UFS stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

