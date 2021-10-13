Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 17,778 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

XAR stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.82. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $136.82.

