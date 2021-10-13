Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 131,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 875,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 722,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

