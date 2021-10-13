QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,377,000 after purchasing an additional 362,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.33. The stock had a trading volume of 381,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,452. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.