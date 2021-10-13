QS Investors LLC Sells 28,716 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 730,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 334,196 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 588.7% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 224,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 192,106 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.