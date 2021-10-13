QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $20,605,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

