QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

