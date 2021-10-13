QS Investors LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 84.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 290,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 24.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 264,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

