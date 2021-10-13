QS Investors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

