QS Investors LLC Acquires 3,068 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

