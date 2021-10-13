Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

