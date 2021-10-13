Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Raised by Analyst

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

MCFT opened at $26.50 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $4,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

