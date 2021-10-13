Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lowered by Analyst

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $9.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $310.40 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $154.78 and a 12-month high of $333.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.26 and a 200-day moving average of $284.60. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

