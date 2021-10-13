Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $494.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

