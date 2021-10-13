Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRK. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

CRK opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

