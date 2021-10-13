Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Increased by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

