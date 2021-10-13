Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.31) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

ZNTL stock opened at $79.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $79.51.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

