Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

