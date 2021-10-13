Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.80 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.34.

AMP stock opened at $279.49 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $284.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.