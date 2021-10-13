Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

