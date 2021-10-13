Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

OSK opened at $98.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.64. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

