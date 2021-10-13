PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureTech Health plc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. PureTech Health plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

PRTC stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2,480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PureTech Health has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

